Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

