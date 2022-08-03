MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 611 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.80.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.