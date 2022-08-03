MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.