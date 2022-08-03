MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,730 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

