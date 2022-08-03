JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $817,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,880,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

