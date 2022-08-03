Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $257.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.28. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 408.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.73.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.