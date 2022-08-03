Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1,997.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

