Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

