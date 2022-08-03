Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $8,649,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

