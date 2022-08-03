Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

