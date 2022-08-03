Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 85,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,828.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $248.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.55. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

