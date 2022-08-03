Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 401 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $31,495,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

