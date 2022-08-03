Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,299,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.