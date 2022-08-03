Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $51,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

