Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $48,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 970,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 99,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 114,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

