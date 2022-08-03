Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $36,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

