Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 837 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 837 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

