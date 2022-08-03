Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

