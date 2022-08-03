Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 390 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.29 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

