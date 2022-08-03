Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 232 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average is $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

