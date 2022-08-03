Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

