Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 100.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 26.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.1 %

CDMO stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,787.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

