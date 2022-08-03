First Foundation Advisors Takes $268,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

