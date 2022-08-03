First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

