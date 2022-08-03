First Foundation Advisors Buys 82 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.8 %

Zscaler stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.31.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

