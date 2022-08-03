Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

