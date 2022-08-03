Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 610,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,655,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after buying an additional 142,322 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 48,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of CCI opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

