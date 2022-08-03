Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total value of $5,058,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,607.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total value of $5,058,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $209,607.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

