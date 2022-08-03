Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.60, but opened at $119.95. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $119.80, with a volume of 6,764 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.