Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.60, but opened at $119.95. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $119.80, with a volume of 6,764 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

