Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 684.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

