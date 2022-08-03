Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $12.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

