BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $770.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $666.16 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.69.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

