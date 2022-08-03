Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $182.03, but opened at $187.50. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 5,779 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 525.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

