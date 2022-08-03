Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $7,041,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $540.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.43 and a 200-day moving average of $485.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $553.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.38.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

