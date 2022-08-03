1ST Source Bank Acquires 649 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

