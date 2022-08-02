Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $247.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
