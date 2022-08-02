Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

