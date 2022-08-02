Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.