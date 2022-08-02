Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

