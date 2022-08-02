SWS Partners Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Home Depot by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 387,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,710,000 after buying an additional 262,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.69. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

