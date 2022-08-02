Stephens Inc. AR Sells 358 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ASML by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 19,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in ASML by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

