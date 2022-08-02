SBB Research Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,620 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 101,032.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 88.8% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.4% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,221 shares of company stock valued at $92,371,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

