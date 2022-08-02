Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 216,897 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

