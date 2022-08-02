Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $6.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.28 and its 200-day moving average is $311.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

