Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 270 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

