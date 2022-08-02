Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

