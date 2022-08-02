Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 425 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

