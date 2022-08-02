Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.69. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.