Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

