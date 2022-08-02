Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.